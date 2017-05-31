ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Riaz Pizada Tuesday sent a vigilance team at Pakistan Sports Complex, taking strong notice of sorry state-of-affairs of the Pakistan Sports Board.

The IPC minister was fully aware of the irregularities in the PSB ever since he has resigned taking stance on principle issue of interference into his ministry by PM principle secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and suspension of PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera. After the PM assurance of addressing the genuine concerns, Riaz Pirzada not only attended the cabinet meeting, but also resumed his office at the IPC ministry, but he is not willing to attend his office located at the PSB until Ganjera issue is sorted out.

The sources present at PSB informed The Nation that the PSB bureaucracy was fully aware of the surprise visit and they had informed their blue-eyed staffers to remain present at duties at 8am to ensure avoiding action, while sources further said that acting director general Kiyal Zad Gul had given instructions to his staff not to allow vigilance team access to his office nor let them check the PSB sorry state-of-affairs.

The sources said despite timely information regarding vigilance team visit, a number of employees along with Deputy Director Generals arrived late as usual and never bothered about ensuring their presence, as they consider the IPC minister still powerless and remained busy is winning the backing of IPC secretary Amjed Ali Khan and acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul.

The IPC minister has made it very clear that he is not going to tolerate mismanagement and directed to follow rule and regulations in true letter and spirit. The sources said ever since Riaz Pirzada has meet with the PM and assumed his charge, a few of the DDGs and directors have once again switched their loyalties back towards the minister and suspended DG Ganjera.

The sources said a number of employees, who remained absent and took monthly salaries on regular basis, were also under scrutiny, while Riaz Pirzada also took notice of the irrelevant persons being sent to Karachi on national kitty, who had nothing to do with the so-called sports conference. The sources said the minister would soon issue explanation letters to the responsible persons and seek details of joy-riders, who attended Karachi conference on the PSB’s expenditures.

The sources said that the IPC minister had planned to conduct secret raids to ensure rule of law. The sources were of the view that during last month or so, the minister has realised a number of things, which will be dominating his decisions in near future and lot of major changes including postings and transfers will be on the cards, while all the beneficiaries, who get out-of-turn promotions, change of cadre are also on the radar.