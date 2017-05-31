LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal Tuesday approved the request of Khalid Latif to adjourn the proceedings till June 14.

Latif had emailed the tribunal requesting that he would be allowed to advance his defence from June 14. According to a PCB statement, the anti-corruption tribunal here at the NCA held detailed deliberations regarding the request and allowed his counsel to make final arguments. The statement said that the tribunal carefully deliberated on the matter and has granted the request of the cricketer.

Earlier in May, Khalid Latif boycotted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal. The cricketer refused to appear before the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal following a tiff with the PCB’s legal counsel. Latif’s lawyer Badar Alam said that he had reservations against tribunal’s head Justice (R) Asghar Haider.