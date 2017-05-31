BURTON-ON-TRENT - Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, national team manager Gareth Southgate revealed. "We'll be without Nathaniel Clyne," Southgate told reporters at the St George's Park national football centre in Burton-on-Trent, central England. "He's been carrying an injury and that's why we named three right-backs. We thought that might be a bit of an issue. So we'll be with Kieran (Trippier) and Kyle Walker." Southgate did not specify the nature of Clyne's injury. Clyne's withdrawal increases the chances of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Trippier winning his first England cap after he was called up for the first time. England play Scotland in a World Cup qualifier in Glasgow on June 10 before tackling France in a friendly on June 13.