ISLAMABAD - Mehran Javed and Haris Iqbal were declared overage after Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) conducted age scrutiny tests of World and Asian Junior Squash Championship-bound players here at a private hospital.

Talking to The Nation, PSF honorary secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan said: “As we have promised, there will be no compromise on principles and we don’t want to win medals or championships by sending overage players. Being world champions, we are responsible nation and know our responsibilities.

“Ever since senior vice president Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi has taken charge, he ordered that discipline, merit and long-standing issue of ages will be top priorities. Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) Director Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi took all the players for scrutiny tests. A committee was formed which included senior vice president, secretary, PNSA director and former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, who after going through reports, have decided to drop Mehran Javed and Haris Iqbal from World Junior and Asian Junior squad. They will now be promoted to seniors category,” he added.

He said they had also decided to take second opinion in this regard as well. “We don’t want to take any chances. If the players are eligible and have realistic chances of margin in ages, they will be provided every platform to fight their case.”

Tahir said: “We have devised a training plan keeping in mind holy month of Ramazan. The players are training in evening under head coach, while senior vice president and Qamar Zaman and others also pay frequent visits. We are doing our level best in limited resources and providing facilities, diet and top class training. We will also send juniors abroad prior to start of the World Junior Championship, so that they may adjust to the conditions, while the coach will also accompany them.

“Our players lack motivation and little bit advice, when they are playing tough matches. In the past, coaches were not sent for different tournaments, but now we have decided to send coaches with the teams, which will certainly prove beneficial for the players and especially for juniors,” he added.

Tahir said they had device a long-term planning and soon a press briefing would be arranged with sports journalists to exchange views. “We will discuss our future plans and take suggestions as we are open for positive ideas. We have one common mission to take Pakistan squash back to same old glory days heights.”

“We are working with devotion and sincerity and want to produce a number of champions in every age group. Although it is a tough task yet not impossible, as with proper planning, training and taking all on board, we can achieve our targets,” Tahir concluded.