ROME - AS Roma said Tuesday that it had parted ways with Luciano Spalletti, just two days after the coach had guided the team to Champions League football next season. Spalletti joined Roma for a second time as coach in January 2016 after a first stint between 2005-2009 during which time the club won two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa. This season, Roma bagged a club record of 87 points in finishing second in Serie A, behind Juventus. But they crashed out of the Italian Cup semi-finals at the hands of cross-city rivals Lazio and lost the Europa League round of 16, 5-4 on aggregate, to Lyon. Roma president Jim Pallotta said: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Luciano Spalletti for all of his hard work and the significant contribution he has made to the club since his return.”