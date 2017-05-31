BARCELONA - Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde is the man charged with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after being confirmed as the Catalan giants' new boss on a two-year deal on Monday. "Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience. He promotes the youth players and he has a Barça way," club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said at a press conference. Valverde, whose contract will include an option for a third season in charge, will be officially unveiled on Thursday. Valverde, 53, a former Barca player who left Athletic Bilbao after four years in charge last week, replaces Luis Enrique with the task of getting the most out of a star-studded squad containing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Luis Enrique signed off his three seasons in charge with a ninth.