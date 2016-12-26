NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Tuesday | December 27, 2016
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Dec 27, 11:43 am
Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to five years in jail over Facebook post
Dec 27, 11:37 am
Netanyahu seeks to rally Israelis around him in anti-Obama assault
Dec 27, 11:34 am
Indian police arrest four men on charges of raping American tourist
Dec 27, 11:33 am
China says space program must help protect national security
Dec 27, 11:20 am
Twitter accounts of Abu Qatada and other key al-Qaida figures suspended
Dec 27, 10:30 am
Thai police set to raid scandal-hit Buddhist temple
Dec 27, 10:01 am
Saudi Arabia launches campaign to collect funds for Syrians displaced by war
Dec 27, 09:21 am
Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply
Happy Birthday, Mr Jinnah
December 26, 2016, 3:44 pm
SHARE :
Web Desk
Tweet
The journey of the man who spearheaded the Pakistan movement
Tweet
More by
Web Desk
RELATED NEWS
July 30, 2016
NPT to mark Fatima Jinnah’s 124th birthday
December 25, 2014
Nation observes Jinnah’s birthday today
July 31, 2012
Fatima Jinnah birthday today
August 01, 2008
115th birthday of Fatima Jinnah
MORE IN
VIDEOS
December 13, 2016, 3:35 pm
RIP: Junaid Jamshed
November 29, 2016, 2:28 pm
Fidel Castro quotable quotes
November 22, 2016, 3:59 pm
Street crime in Lahore
November 21, 2016, 11:55 am
Erdogan in Pakistan
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus