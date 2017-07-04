No wonder that we want ourselves to be completely positive and happy but somehow or the other we always end up losing our hold on our bright sides and wound up being negative most of the time.

To your surprise is this very first, light hearted session of “Aman Kahani” that brings you a stream of positive negotiations with some finest Personalities who we pretend to master but about whom we know nothing. Aman Kahani is a steady idea that is certainly going to change your perspective about life. The questions that drive you insane are not going to bug you any longer. Ms.Ambreen Sami (Founder, Aman Kahani) has introduced this idea of spreading positivity around because she believes that we are lacking a space for open dialogues. She quoted while presenting the thought of Aman Kahani that “it’s a special story of every commoner and a common story of every celebrated individual”.

After months of struggle Aman Kahani’s team managed its first session on November 27th at Chai Kada, Lahore. The Host Jahanzaib Ahmed Khan who himself is a motivational trainer welcomed Mohsin Abbas Haider as the guest speaker and Rizwan Anwar to enchant the audience with his melodious voice.

Mohsin Abbas Haideris the distinguished coke studio’s “UddiJa” singer, awed and inspired the audience with his encouraging words that, one must believe in their potential. He kept the audience engaged with his struggling experiences and the ladder to fame, a session which kept the audience connected with his story and interact with him one to one. One thing that Mohsin taught the audience was that one must battle with every trivial obstacle that comes along in our journey in order to come on top. In that one moment, on the rooftop of Chai Kada, in the heart of Lahore, Mohsin inspired the lot to chase dreams until they become reality and his words left a great impact on our hearts. Followed by Mohsin’s capturing words, the audience also shared their success stories with each other. Aman Kahani’s first session also acknowledged Mr. BawaqarHaider, Pakistan’s first self taught animist and screened his debut film “Chrysalis”. To sum up the energetic night Rizwan Anwar through his spellbound and soulful voice mesmerized the audience and gave a great end to Aman Kahani’s first launch.

Team Aman Kahani is hopeful to achieve its goodwill of attaining peace and the audience is anxiously looking forward to the next session that is to be held in December. Hope that we all will live as one after this great initiative now.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 10, 2016