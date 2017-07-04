As the curtain about to rise the director of the play take us to the year 2030 where a country exist called Bananistan which looks similar to Pakistan in its state of affairs, people and their behaviors . But mind you, it is not Pakistan. She repeats it is not Pakistan!

Kopykats Production revive the theatre in Pakistan with pervious hits like Siachen, Pawney 14 August and Sawa 14 August, KopyKats Productions’ latest play Bananistan by Dawar Mehmood and directed by Tulin Khalid Azim.

The play is filled with witty dialogues targeted the dirty politics of the country. Welcome to Bananistan which has become a superpower under military rule. With the ban on media people turned to theatre for entertainment. A play titled Meray Sultan ka Fatima Gul say Ishq-e-Mamnoon is set to be staged but due to plane crash the actors died and the director has to cast new actors.

Play’s new caste consist of illustrated characters from Pakistan politicians which are Asif Ali Zardari (Hamad), Nawaz Sharif (Taha), Shahbaz Sharif (Umer), Imran Khan (DawarMehmood), Qaim Ali Shah (HussanRaza), Sheikh Rasheed ( Mohttasim ), MolanaFazal-ur-Rehman (Shafqat Khan), AltafHussian (MohsinEjaz), HinaRabbaniKhar(Fareeha), Kashmala Tariq (Hiba), Sponsor &DahiAmma (Sajeel Meer Qazme and Director (Eman Shahid). As the media was banned they thought theatre will be the only place where there voice will be heard.

The play has been scripted by six extremely funny script writers: Saqib Sumair , Mustafa Chaudry, Faisal Chaudry, Salman Khan and Fawad Baig.

The rest we left on you guys to watch the play yourself and give your verdict.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 31, 2016