Elmo Loves 123s

Help your child identify and count numbers from 1 to 20, do simple addition and subtraction, and trace numbers that also open surprises, such as same Street videos, puzzles, and coloring pages. Along the way, everyone's favorite furry character, Elmo, and Abby Cadabby guide kids through learning math.

Cookie Monster's Challenge

PBS Kids and Sesame Workshop have teamed up for Cookie Monster's Challenge, an app that teaches self-control, focus, and following directions to prepare young children for school. Nine different levels of mini games keep your preschooler busy and as he progresses, he'll earn more pieces of a cookie-making machine.

Disney Story Central

Bedtime just got a lot less painful, thanks to Disney Story Central. The large selection of e-books staring Disney characters. Such as Mickey Mouse, the princesses, and Doc McStuffins offer read-along narration and personalized book recommendations. Plus, your bookworm will earn trophies and awards as she progresses.

GoldieBlox and the Movie Machine

Goldie Blox, the toy company focused on inspiring girls to become innovators, has launched GoldieBlox and The Movie Machine, its first app for inspiring engineers. Your kid will learn the basics of animation and create her own one-second animated GIFs.

Toca dance

Toca Dance has proven an instant hit with our testers, 4 and 8. And plenty of adults have enjoyed a play, too. In the game you get to pick up to three dancers and dress them as you like from the wide range of outfits. You can move the arms and head independently, and drag the body to make the dancers jump and crouch. Different routines can be assigned to various colored dots, and the system is brilliantly designed that even young children can use it.

Courtesy www.parents.com

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 24, 2016