By Nasir A. Hashmi

We should honour a person who during his student days at Cambridge campaigned for a separate home land for the Muslims of the sub-continent. He published Now or Never - 1933 and also coined the name Pakistan, which became known when the idea turned into a reality. On the 119th anniversary of the man, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali aka Naqash-e-Pakistan and dedicated workers of the Pakistan movement, at PILE House under the auspices of Naqash-e-Pakistan Society (NPS) and Majlish-e-Quaid-e-Azam (Children Group) the seminar presided over Chaudhary Gulzar Muhammad, President of NPS. While Dr. Anjum Amjid, Minister for Environmental — was Chief Guest, Earlier in her speech, Dr. Anjum Amjid said, “Ch. Rehmat Ali is synonymous with Pakistan’s identity as a nation and his name will live with the country.” She added Ch. Rehmat Ali, Dr. Allama Iqbal, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (Founder of Pakistan) ideals to be basis of our Educational Policy.”

Ch. Gulzar Muhammad President of Ch. Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust as well as Naqoosh-e-Pakistan Trust library, Lahore, described him as “an idealist" who has not received due recognition because he was uncompromising and inflexible. But he remains to be “The first Pakistani at the meeting a demand for transferring his remains to Pakistan, provide him a befitting resting place, was made by Dara Qureshi Founder Naqoosh-e-Pakistan Society (NPS), Lahore.

A minute’s silence was also observed at the end to member the martyrs in Kashmir’s Struggle against India Occupation.

Haji Nazir Tabbasum, General Secretary of Pakistan Movement Society (PMS) Islamabad, described him as “an idealist" who has not received due recognition because he was the first voice for Pakistan in United Kingdom on 28th January 1933, we should do some extra ordinary work for new generation so that they can remember their heroes.

He died on 3 February 1951 and was buried on 20 February at Cambridge City Cemetery in Cambridge, England.

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 7, 2017