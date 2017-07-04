By Javeria Arif

Kpop phenomena is taking over the world with its upbeat tracks and sparkling videos. If you have not heard the term, then it’s your time to know the reason behind people going gaga over it. Why Kpop? What is K? How are K and Pop related? Some of you might have surmised from the word “Pop” that it’s something related to Pop music. If yes, then you are absolutely right. The term Kpop actually stands for Korean Pop and represent the Korean Pop music industry. This music industry has fans not only in Korea but it had already captured the audience and the markets of Asia and has now stepped in to the West. This genre of music comprises of Upbeat tunes, family-friendly lyrics, flawless choreography, trendy & fashionable idols and fiendishly catchy hooks which mesmerizes the kpop lovers. Songs are usually paired with big-budget videos in which perfectly groomed girl or boy bands show off flawless choreography in front of elaborate sets.

Music don’t have any language that is why people who don’t understand Korean also enjoy it. Music is not just lyrics. It’s much more than that, its melody, harmony, rhythm, timber , tempo and much more, so you just don’t need to understand the meaning of each and every word. You guys must have known about Gangnam Style right, the viral sensation that has racked up 2.6 billion views on YouTube since 2012 was a Korean song too and people are still figuring out about its lyrics.

Kpopalso got some fans here in Pakistan and the number of Pakistani Kpopers is gradually increasing. You can find many Pakistani fan pages and groups related to kpop on social sites. One more interesting thing which might be breaking news to Pakistani Kpopers who still don’t know about it is that three famous Pakistani music channels have started playing kpop . If you didn’t know about it, just go right now and tune in to 8xm or Jalwa to see your favorite idols on your tv screens. It all started when a Pakistani fan page related to kdrama & Kpop started requesting 8xm on their official fb page to play kpop songs. When the channel realized the presence of kpop audience in Pakistan, they agreed to play kpop .

Digging a little in to the history of kpop , the emergence of trio “Seo Taiji & Boys” in 1992 marked a revolutionary moment in the history of K-pop. In 1995, South Korean record producer Lee Soo-man founded the entertainment company, S.M. Entertainment. Former Seo Taiji & Boys Yang Hyun-suk's member formed YG entertainment in 1996, as did South Korean K-pop singer Park Jin-young established JYP Entertainment in 1997. In Korea there are Entertainment Agencies who select trainees after auditioning them in areas of acting, singing or dancing etc. After a trainee is selected he/she is trained for several years in these areas, especially in singing or dancing if you are going to become a K-pop star and when the agency thinks that the trainee is now ready to debut, then he/she will have her debut.

During the beginning of 21st century kpop begin to receive recognition in Asia especially in East Asian countries. After conquering the markets of Asia, the Hallyu or Korean wave started to escalate to other parts of the world. Every year Kpop artists have world tours, having concerts in different countries all over the world. Big Bang's MADE World Tour gathers 1.5 million fans around the world, making it the largest world tour by any Korean band, including the most attended concert tour by a foreign act in China and Japan and the most attended concert tour by a Korean band in the United States, Australia and Canada Their songs are also charted in various music charts around the world including Billboard Charts. This year Korean band EXO earned No. 1 place on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart through their single called "Monster" from Album “ EX’ACT ”. Another famous boy band BTS album Wings spends a second week on the Billboard 200, making it the first K-pop act to have an entry chart for more than one week. Kpop has now become a global phenomenon and this Hallyu Wave has already entered Pakistan.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 31, 2016