Get to know the unknown facts about things that have been present around us since forever but we tend to ignore their significance.

The Number 4

The number four is the only number that has the same number of alphabets/letters.

Blue Color

Blue is a favourite colour of millions of men, yes it is surprising. The sky is blue, sea is blue and many love this colour. But did you know that there is no natural food available in this colour. This may be because; the blue colour in food is closely linked with poisonous food.

The Rabbit Parrot

Many of us know that the owl can rotate its head 270 degrees to see behind. Did you know? There is another bird and animal that can see behind without moving the heat which is parrot and rabbit.

Giraffe tongue

With its 21-inch tongue, a giraffe can clean its own ears.

Butterflies

Did you know butterflies have two eyes, which contain thousand lenses! Surprisingly, they can see only red, yellow and green colors .

Folding a paper

You cannot fold a paper (it may be any size, any length or width) more than seven times. Try it!

Planet Mars

Did you know why the planet Mars appear red and why is it called the Red planet? The planet is covered with rust.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 24, 2016