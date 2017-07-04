By Hajra Salim

We will open the book it's pages are blank.

We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and it's first chapter is New Year's Day.

First of all Happy New Year everybody! It doesn't matter what's your skin colour, where you live, what's your religion and who you are. On this beautiful day, be kind to each other and spread love, peace and harmony. Go ahead and face your fears and the fact that there will be a time when you have to face them. So why not today, right now, this New Year! Make this Year the happiest year of your entire life and just believe in yourself. Of course, like every year you will face ups and downs but if you stumble then don't fright and go ahead and remember that there is day after every night. This year you might face many problems but BE POSITIVE and remember that we learn through mistakes. Mistakes are actually not mistakes they are lessons, they teach you. Most of the time we all get very depressed when we realize that we made the same mistake once again and that's where we are absolutely wrong. Sure we might have made the same mistake again and once again the result wasn't as we expected it to be, but we don't realize that we learned something new although we made the same mistake but now we are more convinced and more careful about not making another move like this one. Always remember "Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before".

New Year is the time at which a new calendar year begins. The Georgian Calendar has 12 months and The New Year's Day is celebrated on 1st January which is accepted widely across the globe. Earlier, it was the Roman Calendar which was having only 10 months and New Year's Day was celebrated on 1st March. Many countries, such as the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the United States, mark 1 January as a national holiday. Today, most New Year’s festivities begin on December 31 (New Year’s Eve), the last day of the Gregorian calendar, and continue into the early hours of January 1. Common traditions include attending parties, eating special New Year’s foods, making resolutions for the new year and watching fireworks displays. In many English speaking countries, "Auld Lange Syne" a very special and dedicated song is performed to welcome The New Year.

Many of us make different New Year Resolutions. And it's a very good and effective way of making yourself a better person and preparing yourself to be strong against those fierce storms of the coming years and also reminding yourself that the life we have is a gift and a blessing, we should cherish and enjoy it now to the fullest and do what matters now. New Year Resolutions are a kind of a wakeup call to yourself that you have to get up and do something. Do something that makes you feel proud, do something that makes your family feel proud. Do something for the world, for yourself or for the sake of humanity. You don't need to push and bring those people down who once brought you down. Go ahead and wake them up and prove them that nobody can accomplish their dreams by pushing someone else's dream off the cliff. Nobody lives happy by taking someone else's happiness. Go ahead and show them that your silence isn't your weakness, it's your strength.

New Year is celebrated in approximately the whole world. The moment when you see fireworks, people taking pictures of fireworks, celebrating and capturing each and every moment, everyone enjoying the festivities, everybody covered in snow sprays and party poppers, forgiving each other, wishing each other best of luck for the new year, internet flooded with thousands of pictures of all kinds of fancy lights, confetti and large cakes especially customized for the new year celebration, all kinds of decoration and obviously lots and lots of colourful balloons; you know it's New Year. On New Year's Eve many go shopping to buy new decorations, invitation cards and clothes to throw a party at New Year's Eve. The trend and traffic of online shopping has also increased in the days of New Year. Although, due to all these hustle and bustle many accidents occur like car accidents, buildings caught on fire due to fireworks, people and kids getting lost etc. But still it doesn't prevent us from celebrating The New Year's Day. Everybody owns the right to enjoy and cherish this day but at the same we all should stay calm and careful.

~Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book.

So, Go ahead and Write a good one ~

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 31, 2016