Materials

Lemon

Galvanized nail

Additional lemons

Alligators clips

Small led bulbs

Method to make lemon battery

1. Roll the lemon on hard surface. This will release some of the juice that will get this battery start.

2. Stick the nail and the penny in the lemon. An adult need to cut a small slit for the penny.

3. You may have notice that batteries positive (+) and negative (-) ends. On the lemon battery the copper is positive and the nail is negative.

4. Touch the copper and zinc with same hands. What do you notice as you complete this circuit?

5. You can take this experiment to next level by turning a few more lemons in the batteries. Two or four lemons should have enough juice to power up a small led bulb. You should have to lose led bulbs attach these clips to the bulb and watch what happens.

6. The lemons aren’t creating energy on their own but are a part of the battery. The citric acid in the lemon is perfect for electrons (small patricides) to flow through. The zinc from the nail oxide in the citric acid releasing electrons. This electron flows when a circuit is completed. Try the experiment and I’m sure you going to love it.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 17, 2016