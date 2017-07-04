Materials
Lemon
Galvanized nail
Additional lemons
Alligators clips
Small led bulbs
Method to make lemon battery
1. Roll the lemon on
2. Stick the nail and the penny in the lemon. An adult need to cut a small slit for the penny.
3. You may have
4. Touch the copper and zinc with same hands. What do you notice as you complete this circuit?
5. You can take this experiment to next level by turning a few more lemons in the batteries. Two or four lemons should have enough juice to power up a small led bulb. You should have to lose led
6. The lemons aren’t creating energy on their own but are a part of the battery. The citric acid in the lemon is perfect for electrons (small patricides) to flow through. The zinc from the nail oxide in the citric acid releasing electrons. This electron flows when a circuit is completed. Try the experiment and I’m sure you going to love it.
Published in Young Nation magazine on December 17, 2016