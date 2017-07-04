By Hajra Iftikhar

Are you a Lahori? Or are you planning to visit Lahore? If yes, then mark historical places in your schedule too as if you miss such places you'll regret yourself. Why? Oh' yes, the answer is here,

Guys! Let me take you to the visit of Lahore Fort today. So get yourselves prepared and have fun. Starting with the introduction of fort , the Lahore Fort, situated in the north-west corner of the Walled City of Lahore, occupies a location which has been occupied for quite a lot of millennia. Assuming its present construction during the 11th century, the Fort was destroyed and rebuilt several times by the early Mughal rulers during the 13th to the 15th centuries. Oh' wonderful, do you know Mughals were Muslim and they were the Kings of Sub-Continent; this means that Muslims had ruled for many years. Another interesting fact is that there are 21 monuments which survive within its boundaries comprise an outstanding repertory of the forms of Mughal architecture from the reign of Akbar during era of 1542-1605, characterized by standardized masonry of baked brick and red sandstone courses relieved by Hindu motifs including zoomorphic corbels, through that of Shah Jahan in 1627-58, characterized by the use of deluxe marbles, inlays of valuable materials and mosaics, set within lively decorative motifs of Persian origins.

Alright, now this is the place which they used to call it 'Diwan-e-aam’ it was just like our National Assembly; you must have heard about National Assembly where prime minister and other members sit and take decisions. There is stage for ' Shehshah e Hindustan', security personnel were used to stand by king and in front of king there stand different members of his cabinet. That marble exertion in the state balcony in this area appears to be the most primitive structural existing at Lahore Fort. So here we have reached at 'Diwan-e-Khas' Friends it was like our Senate, where only some members were allowed to enter and were used to discussed the matters of high importance. Shah Jahan in his fourteenth year of his rule in year 1642 A.D ordered to assemble the hall of forty pillars and its construction was completed in under the custody of Asif Jah (brother of Noor Jahan, and brother in law of Shah Jahan. It is an arched pavilion cheerily built in semi-chaste marble and its walls was fashioned with pietra dura work which is sculpture of inlaying semi-precious sand into white marble. In the middle of the pavilion a foundation with marble cistern improved its royal exquisiteness.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 17, 2016