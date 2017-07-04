Ingredients
12 vanilla caramels, unwrapped (one-fourth of a 14-ounce package)
3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons butter
1 10 ounce bag marshmallows (about 39)
Marshmallow creme (optional)
53 pretzel sticks
1 cup chopped pistachios, toasted coconut, toffee pieces, and/or 1/3 cup nonpareils
4 ounces bittersweet, semisweet, or milk chocolate pieces
2 teaspoons shortening
Orange-color miniature candy-coated semisweet chocolate pieces or other tiny round candies
Instructions
1. Line a large baking sheet with foil; butter the foil. Set aside. In a small saucepan, combine caramels, sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Heat and stir over medium-low heat until mixture is melted and smooth.
2. Using kitchen scissors, cut one-third of the marshmallows in half crosswise.* Place each marshmallow half, sticky side down, on top of a whole marshmallow. Press together gently. If necessary, spread a small amount of marshmallow creme between the marshmallow pieces to hold them together. For arms, insert a pretzel stick into two opposite sides of each whole marshmallow.
3. Dip bottom third of each of the marshmallow
4. Place pistachios, coconut, toffee pieces, and/or nonpareils in separate small bowls. In another small saucepan, combine chocolate and shortening. Heat and stir chocolate mixture over low heat until melted and smooth.
5. Dip each caramel-coated marshmallow
6. Re-melt chocolate in
Published in Young Nation magazine on December 24, 2016