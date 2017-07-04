By Sabene Rizvi

Today was my birthday and it was fun. I bought two cakes on my way to school. I cut the cake around 9:40am as it was Friday and the exam would have started at 10:00am and it would have ended at 12:00pm , just before the home time. I ended up running everywhere from the basement to the first floor to give everyone cake. Fatiha gave me skittles as a birthday present. I gave cake to everyone including the peons, maids and the security guard. Today, it was all fun and games. I wore my new shirt with black tights and my glittery sweater. Mama gave me a diary and a loom band kit which I really like. I can’t believe I am twelve years old. Yippee! One more year and I will be a teen. I am looking forward to it. Even though I am twelve now I am still younger than everyone in class . The class average is 13 years and 6 or more months but I am happy being twelve as age comes with time.

Good Night diary ,

Mindy.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 31, 2016