By Laiba Amjad

Mother is the one,

Who cares about you.

Mother is the one,

Who thinks about you.

Mother is the one ,

Who bears your madness.

Mother is the one,

Who shares your joys and sadness.

Mother is the one,

Who doubles your fun.

Mother is the one,

Who lightens your life like sun .

Mother is the one,

Who always helps you in need.

Mother is the one,

Who tells you to do good deeds.

Mother is the one and only.

MEMORIES

By Dua Khawar

Do you remember new year

The lanters , the fire candles

Do you remember earth day

Saving water, planting trees

Do you remember book day

Reading books Urdu and English

Do you remember mothers day

The love of rain, every way

Do you remember father's day

Saying thanks and give him a hug

Do you remember Eid

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 7, 2017