Mother is the one,
Who cares about you.
Mother is the one,
Who thinks about you.
Mother is the
Who bears your madness.
Mother is the one,
Who shares your joys and sadness.
Mother is the one,
Who doubles your fun.
Mother is the one,
Who lightens your life like
Mother is the one,
Who always helps you in need.
Mother is the one,
Who tells you to do good deeds.
Mother is the one and only.
MEMORIES
By Dua Khawar
Do you remember new year
The
Do you remember earth day
Saving water, planting trees
Do you remember book day
Reading books Urdu and English
Do you remember mothers day
The love of rain, every way
Do you remember father's day
Saying thanks and give him a hug
Do you remember Eid
