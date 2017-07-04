Pizza Hut is now Pakistan’s biggest restaurant chain that has successfully made its place all over the country and in the hearts of its people.

Having 72 stores in 24 cities, Pizza Hut endures to deliver the best food experience to its customers throughout Pakistan and provide them a warm and welcoming environment. Pizza Hut understands the importance of knowing where your food comes from; hence the goal is to cater the customers with good quality ingredients that has been at the core of Pizza Hut.

“We live up to the commitment of providing superior restaurant quality food. We believe that our customers should not only enjoy the best food experience at Pizza Hut but should get good value for money too as we are ready to take up the challenge to cater to almost every geographic area in Pakistan.” shared Aqueel Hassan, CEO MCR PVT LTD.

“We aim at making Pizza Hut the fastest growing and most loved food chain in Pakistan using the finest quality ingredients and continue to make advancements in our food commitments. We are dedicated to serve customers throughout Pakistan and live up to our promises towards our loyal customers and approach potential markets all over the country,” stated Tony Ozanne, COO MCR PVT LTD.

Pizza Hut has spread its wings all over Pakistan in the food and service category since its inception and is all set to widen its horizon through opening new stores.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 31, 2016