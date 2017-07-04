By Hajra Iftikhar
In
People say, firstly do something then guide others for doing the same. Therefore, the best approach you can use to discourage people from littering is setting a good example. Do not throw your waste on the ground, pick up waste you see and dispose of it in the trash when you see it, and do not throw any litter out of your car. Moreover, explain others how litter that they throw on the ground may not seem like a great deal, but that litter is usually blown around until it ends up in a stream, river, or the ocean causing bad results as it can harm or even kill many animals that might ingest or are caught in litter.
Folks! It may be appealing to go point out that littering is terrible, but they may get provokes into a physical confrontation if you catch them on a bad day. Therefore, it is better to pick up the trash they left and dispose of it yourself.
You know what there are many states in
People will be less expected to litter if they have convenient places to put their garbage. If you are going to start working on litter prevention, you can contact the district government of your city to provide bins in streets. In many cities of Pakistan, there has been
To resolve littering problem as a whole it should be a key to educate people about the importance and way of disposing of trash properly. Do you know that when we dispose of litter properly it can be recycled and even it can be a source of energy generation like electricity and gas? By a simple gesture, one can serve the nation.
Litter takes
Citizen action represents future and the strength of numbers. Rather than despair about how little difference our one gesture can make, we should keep doing our part. Instead of blaming others, we should keep our society neat and clean because we cannot keep our house dirty and fill it with rubbish. Therefore, we should not litter up our dear Pakistan, as it is our homeland. Pakistan is our identity so keep it clean and love Pakistan.