Dressed as Santa Claus, riding camels, trucks and bicycle, hundreds of Pakistanis took part in the Santa Claus rally at Shahrah-e-Faisal on Wednesday. Some Pakistanis dressed as Santa Claus giving out gifts to car drivers passing by. The rally was organized by the Rapha Mission International in collaboration with the United Minority Organisation, which aim to promote religious tolerance and peace.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 31, 2016