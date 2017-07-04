By Iqra Saeed
Vegetables ruling Pakistan
Vegetables fooling Pakistan
Ginger is a boss of all
Catching us with awful trawl
High price causes soul stagger
Tomato, peas are worthy pastors
Served as being big masters
Onion, Potatoes are simple fellows
Treating us a bit mellow
Garlic, Round Gourd, Zucchini,
All are racing hard to win
Cabbage, Spinach and Brinjal
Ready to set us on kindle
Vegetables crushing poor man
Their worth turns him to
Censuring Veggies lavish life
This trend needs to get
Published in Young Nation magazine on December 17, 2016