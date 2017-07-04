By Iqra Saeed

Vegetables ruling Pakistan

Vegetables fooling Pakistan

Ginger is a boss of all

Catching us with awful trawl

Lady finger gets swagger

High price causes soul stagger

Tomato, peas are worthy pastors

Served as being big masters

Onion, Potatoes are simple fellows

Treating us a bit mellow

Garlic, Round Gourd, Zucchini, pumpkin

All are racing hard to win

Cabbage, Spinach and Brinjal

Ready to set us on kindle

Vegetables crushing poor man

Their worth turns him to wan

Censuring Veggies lavish life

This trend needs to get unrife

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 17, 2016