By Iqra Iqbal

Teacher: Please note down the questions for home work and do it yourself

What is the meaning of home work ? For me it is the task given by a teacher to a student but for a student it is a task for a tuition teacher.

What is a tuition? It is a place where a student is given an individual time to perform its school work. What to do you think that is it a right place where a child can solve all the problems which he faced in school? No exactly not, it makes the child lazier and dependent on others. Tuition centers plays a very important in losing the child self-learning abilities.

Nowadays there is a lot of trend of tuition systems with schooling. Students do their homework in tuitions instead of doing it by their selves' . Parents who spend almost 20000 on per child schooling give 5000 more to their tutors. The question arises, is this the right way to waste money? If a child is going to school then why there is a need to send him to the tuitions too? Parents thinks that without a tutor a child cannot secure good marks but indirectly that are making their children dumb and incapable of doing their task on their own. Sending them to tuitions in the evening instead of spending time with them or sending them to play grounds effects their physical and mental health. If we do a comparison of two children, one who goes to the tuition after school and give more than 8 hours to study and the other child who does not go to tuition and spend time with their parents, play outdoor games and do their homework on their own than this child will be a brilliant and active child in comparison to the first one.

Parents are always worried and in a race of finding a best tutor for their kids. There is an alarming situation for the whole education sector. Parents should think why they feel need of a good tutor? Are their kids are not intelligent enough to understand their teachers? Are their teachers are not unable to teach them? The main reason lies in an education system if a school is good enough and explains each and everything to a child then the students would not find any difficult in their studies and they can easily do their homework on their own. Proper research on schools before admissions is necessary. By doing this parents should not find a need of tutors for their kids.

Tuition centers are not only the wastage of money but also:

It robs the playing time of children

It snatches the self-learning abilities of kids.

It confuses a child because the teaching style of a school teacher and tuition teacher is different.

Despite all the facts, it is my personal experience and being a tuition teacher I also feel that tuitions are of no use. Children come to you just for the sake of their home task given by teachers. Whenever I teach my kids I also feel bad for our schools and thinks that why these kids are unable to perform their tasks by their selves? Why they are dependent on me? They should be independent and confident enough to do their own tasks without any confusion!

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 10, 2016