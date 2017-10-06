The City School (TCS) partnered with two-time Oscar winner, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, to launch her second animated film, 3 Bahadur 2. Special screenings of the movie have were arranged for TCS students across Pakistan in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi from 9 to 12 January, 2017. Over 1200 TCS students from the Northern region eagerly gathered in Islamabad and Rawalpindi at the Centaurus and Cinepax theaters for the movie. TCS students travelled from Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad and Chakwal to join their school fellows in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the screenings.

The original 3 Bahadur (three brave ones) was launched in 2015. It was the first installment in the 3 Bahadur franchise. The film is co-produced by Waadi Animations which is a joint-venture of SOC films and ARY Films. After the success of 3 Bahadur at the box office it’s sequel was officially announced by Director Sharmeen Obaid. Talking about the film, Ms. Chinoy said, "3 Bahadur was a very special project for me because it inculcated a sense of pride and ownership in Pakistani children. Now, with 3 Bahadur Part 2, I want to make sure that Saadi, Kamil and Amna inspire bravery and fearlessness in every child across the country."

There was a lot of anticipation for the sequel of 3 Bahadur, The Revenge of Baba Balaam, which stars Fahad Mustafa and Sarwat Gillani. TCS students from excitedly described their favorite superheroes in the movie. Noor Fatima Zaka from TCS Town Girls branch really enjoyed the movie and said, “We should have more events like this because such films raise awareness amongst students. My favorite character was Kamil because he was helpful and he came to the aid of his friends”.

As a leader in education The City School encourages innovation and new teaching methodology. 21st century students no longer feel yesteryear’s blackboard learning interesting. With the rise of new evolving technologies and trends, the method of learning must also change according to the new generation. Learning through animation is the way of the future, it entertains and lures children to watch and learn. Animation films are the ideal convergence of education and entertainment.

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017