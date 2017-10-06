By: Raazia Syed

“Oh Mom, you know I am a meat lover and even today you have cooked bitter melon, is this your favourite vegetable? I cannot eat any vegetable without meat.”

This is the story of every youngster today; they don’t like vegetables and beans, but only demand for mutton and chicken. It can be noticed that young generation prefer to eat pizzas and burgers and other fast food items.

Fast food is the main cause of many harmful diseases, although vegetables like bitter melon are very useful for our strong body and healthy brain. Bitter melon is a natural antibiotic, it is found in Asia, Africa, South America and Caribbean countries.

According to the research, conducted in 2010, bitter melon is used in cure of many chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes. It is the better treatment for cancer patients, because it lowers the cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death.

Talking about diabetes, if diabetics use 2000 mg quantity of bitter melon, they can lower their sugar level very easily, moreover its extracts destroys glucose metabolism and prevents from high blood sugar.

People use its juice and extracts as medicine, and cook full minced bitter melon. This vegetables full of all essential ingredients, it contains iron and minerals but it is found in only summer season. If you have gas trouble and abdominal pain you should avoid bitter melon...

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017