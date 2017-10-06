By Hajra Salim
*I know, it breaks your heart, move to the city in a broke down car &
Four years no call, Now I'm looking pretty..*
Hey! Stop this music, it's so loud and annoying, she said angrily
I never wanted to come in the messiest room ever, Mom told me to check if you are studying or not .. she said while rolling her eyes.
What?! Mom's back from the market?
O
Oh no, Oh no, Oh no... Mom told me to clean the room, study, help Stacey with her homework & clean the fish bowl! I haven't done anything!
Oh My God! My room is such a mess. I have to clean this quickly. She can come here any minute from now.
After 15 minutes
*Aaaaah*
Ok now, I have to try to give myself a nice casual pretty look. So, that Mom thinks that I'm very happy and not tired; quickly getting up and looking into the mirror.
What?! I'm literally looking like Tarzan. Ooo
After 5 minutes
Hmm.. This bun looks
Its kind of an extra messy bun though, ahh never mind; talking to myself
Mumbling and going downstairs, hiding behind doors and yahoo I made it to the dining room.
Now, I'm going to clean the
Be careful Grace, be careful, be careful, just be careful.
And yeah! I am done.
Ohh! I totally forgot. I have to help Stacey with her homework.
*Knock Knock*
Come in. Stacey said not even looking at the door.
What do you mean Stacey? What's happening & Where is Mom?.
What do you mean Stacey? Don't tell me that Mom is really not here & that you just pranked me! Don't tell me this is
...... ............................. ......... she starred in my eyes, not even saying a single word.
Why are you quiet? I shouted.
You told me to not to tell you that Mom's really not here and that I pranked you and that this is true. Haha
Oh God Stacey! I hate you. Now, LEAVE! I shouted angrily.
Dear sister, this is my room. I'm sorry but you have to leave. She said with a
Aaaaah! I left banging the door behind me.
I walked towards my room, taking big steps; feeling tired and totally annoyed.
Closed the door of my room, jumped into the bed; trying to calm down myself.
After 1 hour.
Grace! Grace! Why are you sleeping & why didn't you helped Stacey when she was doing her homework?
What? I said while getting up, feeling very thirsty and tired
Grace, enough. Get up and do your homework. Mom said energetically
I wish this day was a dream, such a painful,
Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017