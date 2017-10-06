By Hajra Salim

*I know, it breaks your heart, move to the city in a broke down car &

Four years no call, Now I'm looking pretty..*

Hey! Stop this music, it's so loud and annoying, she said angrily Nope.. Now go & Close the door, saying while passing a fake laugh

I never wanted to come in the messiest room ever, Mom told me to check if you are studying or not .. she said while rolling her eyes.

What?! Mom's back from the market?

O yes dear sister! Hahaha, she said while quickly getting out of my room and closing the door with a loud Bang!

Oh no, Oh no, Oh no... Mom told me to clean the room, study, help Stacey with her homework & clean the fish bowl! I haven't done anything!

Oh My God! My room is such a mess. I have to clean this quickly. She can come here any minute from now.

After 15 minutes

*Aaaaah*

Yes I did it! I said and dived into my beautiful bouncy pink bed.

Ok now, I have to try to give myself a nice casual pretty look. So, that Mom thinks that I'm very happy and not tired; quickly getting up and looking into the mirror.

What?! I'm literally looking like Tarzan. Ooo ooo Aaa aaa.

After 5 minutes

Hmm.. This bun looks ok..

Its kind of an extra messy bun though, ahh never mind; talking to myself

Mumbling and going downstairs, hiding behind doors and yahoo I made it to the dining room.

Now, I'm going to clean the fish bowl quickly.

Be careful Grace, be careful, be careful, just be careful. Dont break this bowl.

And yeah! I am done.

Ohh! I totally forgot. I have to help Stacey with her homework.

*Knock Knock*

Come in. Stacey said not even looking at the door.

Hey Stace. What are you doing? I said trying to sound sweet and responsible.

Oh it's you Grace! Hahaha. I got you, I got you! ; she said cheerfully; jumping & dancing across the room.

What do you mean Stacey? What's happening & Where is Mom?.

Hahaha I pranked you. Mom is not home yet.

What do you mean Stacey? Don't tell me that Mom is really not here & that you just pranked me! Don't tell me this is true..

...... ............................. ......... she starred in my eyes, not even saying a single word.

Why are you quiet? I shouted.

You told me to not to tell you that Mom's really not here and that I pranked you and that this is true. Haha

Oh God Stacey! I hate you. Now, LEAVE! I shouted angrily.

Dear sister, this is my room. I'm sorry but you have to leave. She said with a smirk smile.

Aaaaah! I left banging the door behind me.

Hey Grace, will you help me with my homework. She said and laughed as I closed the door.

I walked towards my room, taking big steps; feeling tired and totally annoyed.

Closed the door of my room, jumped into the bed; trying to calm down myself.

After 1 hour.

Grace! Grace! Why are you sleeping & why didn't you helped Stacey when she was doing her homework?

What? I said while getting up, feeling very thirsty and tired

Grace, enough. Get up and do your homework. Mom said energetically

I wish this day was a dream, such a painful, face palm day. I said while placing a soft pillow on my head.

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017