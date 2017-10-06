By Iqra Saeed

Blur are the days, fog prevails
Summer frazzled people, they pale
As scorched the Sun awfully
Though now mounted the ecstasy
Cozing up by snuggling fire
Pausing up the summerly ires
Freshning the moods, partake affection
Emancipates from blazing afflictions
All the winter tidings speak loud
As they freshens, heart feel proud
Cups of tea coupling the dry fruits
Unbossoming possibly all winter routes
Covering cold with warm attires
Reveals winter stories in entire


Let it rain

Let the rain kiss you

Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops

Let the rain sing you a lullaby

The rain makes still pools on the sidewalk

The rain makes running pools in the gutter

The rain plays a little sleep song on our roof at night

And I love the rain

 

Courtesy Poemhunter.com

 

JOYOUS AND PEACEFUL NEW YEAR

By Iqra Saeed

Blessings bestow plentiful
Greetings commute beautiful
Commence auspicious new begining
Good bye dusky old evenings
Time proceeds the evenness
Life hauls the alterness
Forget about precedent pains
Hopeful for approaching gains
Unpamper all absurd rages
Tear off all afflicted pages
Rainbow graces rainy sky
Winds take joyful fly
Melodious music beats gentle
May all worries are scantle
Presaging contended new year
So, keep up folks have cheers
Divinity serene our country land
May peaceful it always stands

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017

 