By Iqra Saeed
Blur are the days, fog prevails
Summer frazzled people, they pale
As scorched the Sun awfully
Though now mounted the ecstasy
Pausing up the summerly ires
Emancipates from blazing afflictions
All the winter tidings speak loud
As they
Cups of tea coupling the dry fruits
Covering cold with warm attires
Reveals winter stories in entire
Let it rain
Let the rain kiss you
Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops
Let the rain sing you a lullaby
The rain makes still pools on the sidewalk
The rain makes running pools in the gutter
The rain plays a little sleep song on our roof at night
And I love the rain
Courtesy Poemhunter.com
JOYOUS AND PEACEFUL NEW YEAR
By Iqra Saeed
Blessings bestow
Greetings commute beautiful
Commence auspicious new
Time proceeds the evenness
Life hauls the
Forget about precedent pains
Hopeful for approaching gains
Unpamper all absurd rages
Tear off all afflicted pages
Rainbow graces rainy sky
Winds take joyful fly
Melodious music beats gentle
May all worries are scantle
Presaging contended new year
So, keep up folks have cheers
Divinity serene our country land
May peaceful it always stands
Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017