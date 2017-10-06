By Iqra Saeed

Blur are the days, fog prevails

Summer frazzled people, they pale

As scorched the Sun awfully

Though now mounted the ecstasy

Cozing up by snuggling fire

Pausing up the summerly ires

Freshning the moods, partake affection

Emancipates from blazing afflictions

All the winter tidings speak loud

As they freshens , heart feel proud

Cups of tea coupling the dry fruits

Unbossoming possibly all winter routes

Covering cold with warm attires

Reveals winter stories in entire



Let it rain

Let the rain kiss you

Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops

Let the rain sing you a lullaby

The rain makes still pools on the sidewalk

The rain makes running pools in the gutter

The rain plays a little sleep song on our roof at night

And I love the rain

Courtesy Poemhunter.com

JOYOUS AND PEACEFUL NEW YEAR

By Iqra Saeed

Blessings bestow plentiful

Greetings commute beautiful

Commence auspicious new begining

Good bye dusky old evenings

Time proceeds the evenness

Life hauls the alterness

Forget about precedent pains

Hopeful for approaching gains

Unpamper all absurd rages

Tear off all afflicted pages

Rainbow graces rainy sky

Winds take joyful fly

Melodious music beats gentle

May all worries are scantle

Presaging contended new year

So, keep up folks have cheers

Divinity serene our country land

May peaceful it always stands

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017