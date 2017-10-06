By Laiba Amjad

From reading books, newspapers, comics, novels and stories you gain different information about different things. Reading gives you a picture of new cultures, people and place all over the world. It is habit that must be maintained. It also increases your vocabulary which is important for verbal and written communication. It gives you the power of knowledge which can help you in studies, broadens your mind and you can face every difficult test in your life bravely. In fact, reading is such a healthy activity that it not only nourishes and grooms your mind and personality, it increases your curiosity to learn more.

Reading the Holy Quran is also necessary for Muslims. We should read Quran on a daily basis. This will give us insight in to Almighty Allah’s teachings. It will keep our faith strong and make us pious. The Quran can be read collectively as well, with family members and friends. The experience is not only enjoyable but mentally relaxing as well.

Reading newspaper is an especially good habit, as you get to know firsthand information about what is happening around the world.

To develop a reading habit you must read small books, short stories and magazines. Children who do not have this habit get inspired by smaller stories or books and develop an interest in reading thicker books, novels and comics later as they grow older.

Reading is something that you can do everywhere. Some people get bored while travelling, at that time, they can read small books. Even on the internet, there are many websites from where one can find books to read.

Book reading makes a person disciplined because reading reduces stress and calms down the mind, unlike watching TV which can often make a person hyper and stressed.

Reading before bedtime can be fun. It’s a good time because there is peace and can read with concentration. Then, you have good sleep. If we do not have time the whole day, we can put our favourite books beside the bed.

People used to read a lot (voraciously) years ago, but now they focus more on screens rather than paper and books. We the new generation, to change this. We should read books and visit wonderful minds and places around the world through its pages! Happy Reading!

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017