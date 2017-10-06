The world’s unluckiest dinosaur died struggling to free itself from a muddy bog, a new fossil has shown. The bird-like
Courtesy telegraph.co.uk
Screen time is good for teen brains
Hours of screen time can be good for teenagers' brains, according to new research from the University of Oxford. The study insists many parents may be too concerned about computers harming their children. In fact, they calculated the 'sweet spot' at which point young people get the most out of online activity: 257 minutes. According to their calculations, four hours and 17 minutes is the Goldilocks number, providing enough time to develop social connections and skills. It is only after that point that devices could begin to cripple teenage brains. This included watching TV, playing computer- and console-based games, using computers to surf the web and check email, and using smartphones socially.
Courtesy dailymail.co.uk
Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017