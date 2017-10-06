The world’s unluckiest dinosaur died struggling to free itself from a muddy bog, a new fossil has shown. The bird-like species, was found lying on its front with its wings and neck outstretched. Scientists believed the creature became stuck in the mud about 66-72 million years ago as the species was evolving into a bird. It has been named Tongtianlong limosus , meaning ‘muddy dragon on the road to heaven’. Dr Steve Brusatte, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences, said: “This new dinosaur is one of the most beautiful, but saddest, fossils I’ve ever seen. “But we’re lucky that the ‘Mud Dragon’ got stuck in the muck, because its skeleton is one of the best examples of a dinosaur that was flourishing during those final few million years before the asteroid came down and changed the world in an instant.” The two-legged animal belongs to a family of feathered dinosaurs called oviraptorosaurs which are characterised by having short, toothless heads and sharp beaks.

Courtesy telegraph.co.uk

Screen time is good for teen brains

Hours of screen time can be good for teenagers' brains, according to new research from the University of Oxford. The study insists many parents may be too concerned about computers harming their children. In fact, they calculated the 'sweet spot' at which point young people get the most out of online activity: 257 minutes. According to their calculations, four hours and 17 minutes is the Goldilocks number, providing enough time to develop social connections and skills. It is only after that point that devices could begin to cripple teenage brains. This included watching TV, playing computer- and console-based games, using computers to surf the web and check email, and using smartphones socially.

Courtesy dailymail.co.uk

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 21, 2017