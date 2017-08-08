By Dua Khawar
Sure it is. Don’t they look adorable in colourful outfits and little accessories wrapped around their wrists and tied to their hair? Every person has a different fashion sense. Everyone should be fashion updated whether they are male or female or whether they are toddlers or teenagers. There are many brands made for toddlers to express their style such as Minnie Minors, Mushrooms, etc., everyone has the right to dressing so why cannot toddlers. Fashion means just to be updated to the popular styles and dress-up the same that means there should be no matter to keep update with fashion and nowadays fashion is the main thing in every country because fashion updated people look decent and modern. Mom’s dress their kids up for special occasions and on daily basis. Fashion clothing for kids is a huge industry worldwide. We have recently started witnessing children walking the ramp in fashion shows. If we notice ornaments, clothes, shoes these all are available at different shops and malls. We often see them trying new clothes there. During festive seasons, children are a delight to look at. They
Published in Young Nation magazine on January 14, 2017