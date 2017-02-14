By Tuba Naeem
Depression or stress is another state of anger and frustration. It is due to un-satisfactions in your life or some kind of mental sickness. It is increasing day by day especially among teenagers and its effects are very
Depression starts to flow in your veins like blood when you are not satisfied with your life. You have planned something for yourself but things just happen against your wishes. You
Sometimes when you can't reach your goal, when you can't be able to fulfill your dreams and desires, causes stress. When you feel alone and helpless, your mental state becomes sick.
I think depression is very dangerous for our mind. It badly
In our country, it is considered very shameful to consult a psychiatrist, people usually call such people mental and mad who consult
The best way to fight with depression is first you should find the main reason, you have to ask yourself that what is the reason of your disturbance. And then you should consult a psychiatrist. They can help you and give you better
Don't feel ashamed in it and don't every think what other are saying or what other will think. You just have to live your own life happily so don't worry about others and beat the depression.
Published in Young Nation magazine on November 19, 2016