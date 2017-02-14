By Tuba Naeem

Depression or stress is another state of anger and frustration. It is due to un-satisfactions in your life or some kind of mental sickness. It is increasing day by day especially among teenagers and its effects are very harmful for them. Even sometimes they don't know the reason of their depressed mind. They are very confused about the reasons. Here are some reasons I think that causes depression and stress:

Depression starts to flow in your veins like blood when you are not satisfied with your life. You have planned something for yourself but things just happen against your wishes. You are not satisfy with what you have and starts to compare your life with other fellows and you starts to envy others with what they have but you haven't. Some events from your past. Some thoughts or memories irritates and disturbs you day and night that leads you to depression.

Sometimes when you can't reach your goal, when you can't be able to fulfill your dreams and desires, causes stress. When you feel alone and helpless, your mental state becomes sick.

I think depression is very dangerous for our mind. It badly effects our mental state and our health and it also affects our relationships with others. It is very important to get rid of this kind of stress or depression.

In our country, it is considered very shameful to consult a psychiatrist, people usually call such people mental and mad who consult psychiatrist and this type of comments leads the depressed one to the more harmful situation and more mental sickness. We should know the knowledge about this type of person and our society should broaden their views and understand their situation either to mock or laugh at them.

The best way to fight with depression is first you should find the main reason, you have to ask yourself that what is the reason of your disturbance. And then you should consult a psychiatrist. They can help you and give you better advices and they will try to divert your mind from your inabilities.

Don't feel ashamed in it and don't every think what other are saying or what other will think. You just have to live your own life happily so don't worry about others and beat the depression.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 19, 2016