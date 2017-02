Our students from CARE High School 1 received 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in an all Pakistan essay competition organized by UET.

The competition's theme was "If there were no fire."

They received certificates, shields and a cash prize (1st: PKR 5000, 2nd: PKR 4000, and 3rd: PKR 3000).

Our students never cease to amaze us with their talent and creativity. It's so heartening to watch them turn each opportunity into a major win!

From Left to Right below (Esha Maham 3rd place, M. Haris Nadeem 2nd place, and Sadia Sarfaz 1st place).

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 19, 2016