You're a wizard, Harry. You too, Ron. Oh, and Neville, Hermione, Draco... you know what, all of you are. That's because actually, anyone with an Android phone is now able to cast spells straight out of a Hogwarts Charms class. "How?!" we hear you cry with the pain that suggests you never really got over that missing Hogwarts letter. Well, it's surprisingly easy. Google has teamed up with Warner Bros. to bring spells from the world of Potter – and the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film – to the Android phone sat in your pocket. If you want to put your clear pronunciation magical abilities to the test, there are three spells you can use your phone to cast. Proudly pronouncing, "OK Google, Lumos" should see your phone's torch app magically ignite, while declaring "OK Google, Nox" will see the beam of light instantly diminish. Want to try something more advanced than putting a light at the end of your wand, sorry, phone? Try "OK Google, Silencio." This should instantly silence your phone's ringer and notification alerts. Magic.

Courtesy digitalspy

Research confirms positive school climates improve grades

Positive school climates contribute to academic achievement and can improve outcomes for students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, according to a new study published today in Review of Educational Research, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Educational Research Association. In a comprehensive analysis of research published since 2000, U.S. and Israeli researchers found substantial evidence that schools with positive climates can narrow achievement gaps among students of different socioeconomic backgrounds and between students with stronger and weaker academic abilities. Broadly speaking, positive school climates are marked by a supportive, caring approach from teachers; a sense of safety from violence and bullying; student connectedness in school; and parental involvement. “Our findings suggest that by promoting a positive climate, schools can allow greater equality in educational opportunities, decrease socioeconomic inequalities, and enable more social mobility,” said study co-author Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social work and education at the University of Southern California.

Courtesy pressroom.usc

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 19, 2016