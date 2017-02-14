By Nida Tahseen

Earth is our home and its temperature is rising. It is rising to a point that it might engulf itself in few hundred years and we have none to blame but ourselves. Last two years, 2014-2015 were recorded as the warmest on Earth which observed massive glacial melt downs across the world and above 133 natural disasters in Pakistan. According to Global Climate Risk Index 2017, Pakistan ranks 7th in the long-term vulnerability index. In order to address the severity of situation , Pakistan and United States organized PUAN Climate Change Conference 2016 titled “Changing Minds for Climate Change” in Islamabad. Environment enthusiasts from 10 countries participated in the prestigious event and shared their experiences and knowledge for a greener world. In different sessions esteemed environmentalists addressed various hazardous topics and tried to figure out ways of resolving them. More than 250 environment students and practitioners shared their initiatives in their local communities and at individual levels for a better, healthier and greener world.

An important session was by Izhar Hunzai, Community Developer, who discussed the natural and anthropogenic causes of climate change. Natural causes to climate change include natural variability, solar activity, volcanic eruptions whereas anthropogenic are manmade crises i.e. urbanization, land usage, aerosols and greenhouse gases resulting in the increase of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide gases in the earth’s atmosphere which are the major culprits of climate change.

It is terrifying to learn that Pakistan’s 30% glaciers will be adversely effected in the next 30 years. Pakistan is the most polluted country in Asia and 8th polluted in the world. These statistics call for urgent measures to diminish the effects of human presence on earth. Though, it is interesting to learn that the world’s cumulative emissions are majorly done by developed countries, with United States on the top with 27% emissions, European Union 28%, China 25% consecutively. However, their emissions are making the developing countries in Africa and Asia more vulnerable which are not majorly contributing to environment pollution.

Suggesting solutions, Mr. Hunzai emphasized on rethinking the whole thing. He suggested that the economic, political, existential view of life need to be changed. Failure of current paradigm has lead to ethical problems and duty towards nature. We need effective mitigation plans, follow the principles of adaptation, adopt climate resilient life style and all this will start from self. We need to shift the whole paradigm, as in it takes 200 gallons of water to bring a beef steak to your table in a restaurant causing a water footprint whereas carbon footprints are emitted by our national dress shalwar kameez.

Hunza valley of Pakistan is a ray of hope, people of Hunza has set a great example of climate resilient infrastructure. In Ahmedabad Hunza, people are producing their own clean electricity units. In Gilgit Baltistan under the concept of Agro Forestry, people have planted above 60 million trees making the percentage of manmade trees 6% while natural trees are only 3% of the total area covered.

Climate change is a frequent phenomenon which has caused suffocating and deteriorating breathing standards for humans. There is a disagreement of problem where the developed countries are asking the developed countries to improve situation , in terms of providing funds and shutting down industries. However, the situation is even worst, we need climate equity by empowering communities. We all need to play our part to maintain the delicate balance of nature.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 19, 2016