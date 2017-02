By Dua Khawar, Class-4, Age 8 Years

Food, food, food

I like food

Healthy food

Fruits, fruits, fruits

Are a type of food

I like them

They are fresh

They are healthy

They keep us wealthy

We enjoy them eating

The help us in staying fit and fine

They are friends

Our friends

Food, food, food

Food, food, food

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2016