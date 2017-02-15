Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has found through its partnership with schools that children who get digging and watering build life skills such as confidence, teamwork and communication. Gardening for children is also closely linked to feelings of well-being. The healthcare think tank The King’s Fund produced the report Gardening and Health in 2016, which found that most qualitative studies in this area reported positive well-being effects on children, including in terms of personal achievement, pride and empowerment through growing food and being involved in gardening. For children with learning or behavioural difficulties, fulfilling non-academic tasks and roles seemed to be particular sources of achievement and worth. They also found gardens to be “peaceful places” conducive to meditation.

Courtesy telegraph

Rabbit Cafe Hops Into Hong Kong Spotlight

Rabbitland is Hong Kong’s first rabbit-filled establishment, but not the first in the world. Japan has its very own rabbit-inspired coffee shop in Okunoshima. Ricky Lam, the founder of Rabbitland Cafe, visited that establishment last year and decided a similar concept would thrive in Hong Kong. Nearly two months after its premiere, the owner is rolling in carrots and cash. The 150-seat cafe averages nearly 7,000 visitors per day. It continues the trend of animal themed cafes in Asia, including cat cafes and sheep cafes. The appeal, not surprisingly, is the rabbits. Lam has adopted and rescued over two dozen of the furry hopping animals. Customers love being able to pet the rabbits while enjoying tea, coffee, and pastries. Already famous in the city are the restaurant’s egg tarts. In addition to attracting those looking for good fare, there are those looking to relax and decide if purchasing a rabbit of their own is a good idea. Frequently, young children accompany their parents to prove they would be responsible bunny owners.

Courtesy Weird Asia

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2017