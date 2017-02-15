Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has found through its partnership with schools that children who get digging and watering build life skills such as confidence,
Courtesy telegraph
Rabbit Cafe Hops Into Hong Kong Spotlight
Rabbitland is Hong Kong’s first rabbit-filled establishment, but not the first in the world. Japan has its very own rabbit-inspired coffee shop in Okunoshima. Ricky Lam, the founder of Rabbitland Cafe, visited that establishment last year and decided a similar concept would thrive in Hong Kong. Nearly two months after its premiere, the owner is rolling in carrots and cash. The 150-seat cafe averages nearly 7,000 visitors per day. It continues the trend of animal themed cafes in Asia, including cat cafes and sheep cafes. The appeal, not surprisingly, is the rabbits. Lam has adopted and rescued over two dozen of the furry hopping animals. Customers love being able to pet the rabbits while enjoying tea, coffee, and pastries. Already famous in the city are the restaurant’s egg tarts. In addition to attracting those looking for
Courtesy Weird Asia
Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2017