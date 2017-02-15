Engro Pakistan held the IATC (I Am The Change) Awards 2016 to celebrate the people behind Pakistan’s contemporary evolution with the aim to explore new ideas and to write new narratives. IATC is one of the first full-fledged crowd funding platforms in the country that helps individuals and institutions to crowd-fund for CSR projects in the three categories of education, health and livelihood.

IATC award in the education category went to IDSP Community Learning Centers. The recipient of the IATC award in the category of health was Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF). IATC recognized REEDS (Rural Education and Economic Development Society) as the recipient of the award in the healthcare category. The recipient of the Special Category Award was “doctHERS,” an up-and-coming digital, healthcare platform that connects female doctors to needy patients in real-time while leveraging leading-edge technology.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Siraj Subhani, President & CEO, Engro Corporation said, “We strongly believe in empowering individuals and communities. As a country, Pakistan is a land of untapped potential, a space where we have numerous talented citizens who have been deprived of the resources necessary for self-actualization.”

The event shed light onto Pakistan’s 70 years of existence and took the audience through a nostalgic journey of Pakistan’s rich and varied cultural heritage. From art and architecture, prose and poetry, fashion and music, to sports narrators Imran Aslam and Nadia Jamil kept the audience engrossed through their conversation and appreciated the contribution of varied personalities who loomed large over the cultural landscape of the land we call home.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2016