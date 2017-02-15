by Ayesha Hadiqa

We all faces different turns in our life. At some point we went through such conversation to which we want to disagree, positively criticize or share our own point of view to the other but such disagreement or objection sometimes turns out to be a huge argument or dispute. So to avoid any kind of disputes or arguments, some points are given below which can help you to disagree or object with any of your friend or mate in an effective manner.

1. Don’t speak loudly

First and foremost, whenever you want to object or disagree withany of your mate point of view, do not shout or speak loudly. Do not show your disagreement in a loud manner. Be normal and speak fluently like as if you are giving your own point of view just for considering.

2. Show Interest

Show how much interested you are in other person communication. Listening to someone carefully is like giving the person respect. Show the person that you mean to understand him as well. In this way, other will also pay attention to you in regards.

3. Don’t object directly

The best way to show your objection is “Never Object Directly”. You should remember that everyone takes their views seriously and correct, so your direct objection might not be welcome by others or can be taken rude. Best way is to start like “Yes, your point is absolutely right and it is also best to apply in many conditions but you see, in this condition right now, things are bit different. I guess for this situation we should try things differently like that way, what do you think?”

4. Put yourself on another place

If you want to convey your thought properly then also make sure that you understand the other person position and for that for some moment, put yourself on the other place. It will help you to understand other person condition and feelings. Then you can adjust your words accordingly and through thought provoking communication, you can win the person’s heart.

5. Favorite Topic

Sometimes you can start your conversation with other person favorite topic.it will light the other person mood which on the other hand will give you a positive sign to share your own point of views.

So hopefully with all these upper positive suggestion you will make people understand your views or objection without making other people feel refuse or angry.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2017

