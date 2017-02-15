By Muhammad Waseem Khan

Well the term “Never Give Up” is a kind of very important thing which needs to be indulged in the minds of all the people specially the youth of the day as they are going to lead this country tomorrow. These morals are something which needs to be taught at the very low age in all the children but due to a flop education system which is producing clerks and crammers only we are unable to put this important thing in the minds of our young nation. Falling down is not something new or unnatural but how you get up after falling down is something which matters. We are living in a society which becomes happy when we fall down instead of encouraging us when we fall down. This is the main reason of so many unsuccessful people today in the world specially in my country and in my talented nation. Here if a man fails in something then instead of encouragement he face brutal and hard words of others taunting him directly or indirectly. Even if a young man is willing to rise again after falling down he is given bad advices and told that he cannot do this thing at all as he failed previously. Similarly so many people leave their education at the matric or inter-level because in case they got supplies in a subject or two then they are morally put down by the society and discouraged by all that they cannot pass their exams even their family is not supportive to them in this type of things and finally they have to leave their field and result becomes useless for the society and we can call them burden on the society. Who are the people to decide about the future of a young man? Do their role should be negative? If they cannot encourage someone why discourage them? Should we only blame the society for this all?

Well the answer of the last question is a clear NO. We need to grow our self morally strong enough to tackle every type of situation in our life. Say no to all the negativity and keep moving forward no matter what price we have to pay for it. No need to indulge with people who are giving us wrong advices or bringing us morally down. The best way to respond these all critics is that give them the results by your actions. You don’t necessarily have to respond them and tell them that you can do that your works should be visible and your output should shock them and tell them what they think we cannot do we did it.

We have the examples of so many leaders in our own history who remained committed to their work and the whole world was against them but in the end success was their destination. Our beloved prophet was treated badly by all the people but he was never discouraged and in the end we saw that Islam was in the very corner of the world. The second most important example is from our own history our beloved Quid Muhammad Ali Jinnah who remained committed to his task and today we are living in a country of our own.

These two examples are enough to prove my point and the youth should follow these leaders instead of the cowards in the society who never did something and are discouraging others as well. They are going to lead us tomorrow and they need to keep this thing in their mind that nothing is impossible.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2016