By Maham Sohail

I cried a river

And nobody cared.....

I weeped under a willow

And they stamped into the puddle....

I drowned in the lake

And they sat down and laughed.....

I slithered all the memories

And they kicked me to the curb.....

I asked for forgiveness

And they reminded me of my past...

I swallowed all the horse-shit

And they called me a cheat.....

I became a flirt

And they say I changed.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2016