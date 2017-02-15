By Dua Khawar, Class-4, Age 8 Years

Cobbler saw Marry

Growing her garden

Marry saw Wee Wille Winkie

In the Town 8'o Clock

Wee Wille Winkie saw little teapot

That was very hot

Little teapot saw frogs and caterpillars

Humping and jumping

Frogs and caterpillars saw the itsy bitsy spider

Crawling up the tree

Itsy Bitsy spider saw little bow-peep

Who lost her sheep

Little bow-peep saw humpty dumpty

Falling from the wall

Humpty dumpty saw Johny

On the see-saw

Johny saw little jack horner

Eating chirmas pie

Little jack horner saw tweedle-dum and tweedle-dee

Having a battle

Tweedle-dum and tweedle-dee saw a rock-a-bye baby

On the tree top

Rock-a-bye baby saw mary and her lamb

In their school.

Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2016