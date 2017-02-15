By Dua Khawar, Class-4, Age 8 Years
Cobbler saw Marry
Growing her garden
In the Town 8'o Clock
Wee Wille Winkie saw little teapot
That was very hot
Little teapot saw frogs and caterpillars
Frogs and caterpillars saw the itsy bitsy spider
Crawling up the tree
Itsy Bitsy spider saw little
Who lost her sheep
Little
Falling from the wall
Humpty dumpty saw Johny
On the see-saw
Johny saw little jack horner
Eating
Little jack horner saw tweedle-dum and tweedle-dee
Having a battle
Tweedle-dum and tweedle-dee saw a rock-a-bye baby
On the tree top
Rock-a-bye baby saw mary and her lamb
In their school.
Published in Young Nation magazine on November 26, 2016