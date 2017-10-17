Charles Darwin was an English naturalist famous for establishing that all species of life have descended over time from common ancestry. He proposed the scientific theory that this branching pattern of evolution resulted from a process that he called natural selection, showing compelling evidence in his 1859 book On the Origin of Species.

· A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.

· Man tends to increase at a greater rate than his means of subsistence.

· I love fools' experiments. I am always making them.

· A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth.

· How paramount the future is to the present when one is surrounded by children.

· My mind seems to have become a kind of machine for grinding general laws out of large collections of facts.

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 28, 2017