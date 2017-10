Little princess Alveena has celebrated her 5th birthday party with family and friends. All loved once gathered to shower blessings and make merry with Alveena. It was her birthday dream that came true as she dressed like her Disney princess Cinderella themed party. Her parents Mr. and Mrs. Farukh Choudhry organized the lavish event keeping in mind the aesthetics suitable for young children as all girls were dressed as princesses and boys looked dapper. Everyone enjoyed the party at Defence Club Lahore.

Published in Young Nation magazine on January 28, 2017