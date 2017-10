1- A child rides cycle in rain water which accumulated on road in the area of Shalimar Bagh in the provincial capital, Lahore

2- Wrestlers in action during Sindh Traditional Wrestling Malh on the occasion of Annual urs of Hazrat Girghal Shah Bukhari held in Naudero.

3- A tourist is offering food to a pack of monkeys in the snow covered Galyat District in Abbottabad.

4- Girls trying their talent at a painting stall during a weekly bazaar at Peshawar Mor.

5- Spring season is upon us and so are the celebrations to commemorate it. Two boys going home with colourful kites.