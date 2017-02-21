Education USA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) celebrated International Education Week (IEW) in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi as part of their ongoing efforts to foster cultural and educational exchange.

The number of Pakistanis studying in the United States for the 2015-2016 academic year rose significantly to 6,141, an increase of 14.7 percent over the previous year, according to the annual Open Doors Report.

Christina Tomlinson, Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs at the American Embassy in Islamabad noted that “Over a million international students took advantage of the opportunity to study in the United States during the 2015-2016 academic year and we are pleased that ever more Pakistani students are studying in the United States. A U.S. college degree is valued all over the world and we welcome the opportunity to share the best of our academic traditions with the international community. It’s mutually beneficial as international students enrich the experience of American students.”

A highlight of the International Education Week (IEW) in all three cities was the U.S. Alumni Fair, which brought together U.S. Alumni from over 40 different institutions in each city respectively. Local students and parents had a unique opportunity to learn about the academic culture and social life at the represented institutions.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 3, 2016