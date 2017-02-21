“We really loved the film “StickMan” at the festival today, the children were so engaged in the story till the end and I think there were many different lessons to take away from the stories ” said a teacher from Allied School. The school kids had constructive dialogue around the themes of the films with their teachers as they walked out of the cinema halls.

The 8th Lahore International Children’s Film Festival approached it’s end at both its venues Cinepax Cinemas and Alhamra Lahore. The festival events were full of excitement, entertainment and inspiring interactions with international filmmakers. The festival was organized in collaboration with Cinepax Cinemas, Alhamra Arts Council and supported by the CKU – Center of Culture and Development in Denmark.

The festival welcomed audience from all over Lahore and also invited children from Bhakkar South Punjab to attend the festival screenings. Children of all ages from schools, with their families and groups of friends had the opportunity to watch 80 of the best international films made for children from 26 countries including France, Germany, Russia, US and Australia etc.

The 8th LICFF has reached to over 18,000 children youth and families in 6 day’s with interactive sessions and workshops with international filmmakers like Chloe Leseur from the children’s film “TIS”, France and Regina Valeeva from the film production team of Sheeps and Wolves, Russia. Additionally James Norton known member of the Papers Planes Educational Team Australia also held interactive paper plane making workshops with children.

They poured into the cinemas and halls and the shows had been fully booked so far with an attendance of over 38 schools and nearly 18,000 school children. Some of the schools attending morning shows at both venues Crescent Model School, Garrison School for Girls, Allied Schools, Learning Alliance, Lahore Grammar School, Beaconhouse JT, Bloomfield Hall School, Lahore American School, Lahore Speech and Language School, Sanan Nagar, LSK School, Green Earth Foundation School and Rising Stars Primary school.

“The films were all very nicely selected, a lot of the students were relating to the stories to their everyday life observations, there was a story about a child in the film “His Good Will” where the boy collects garbage and sells it to buy what he wants. I think it is important to show children stories of all kinds of children so they can understand and by empathetic” said a teacher from Lahore Speech and Language School.

“I had such a wonderful experience coming to Pakistan and attending the festival where my film is being showcased. I think it is the success of the film to see the children giving such a warm response and when they are getting the message of the story. I wish the festival all the success to bring more great cultural experiences like these to children from all over Pakistan.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 3, 2016