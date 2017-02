By Dua Khawar

Class 4-A

Age 8 years

Things you want

Ice-cream sticks

Glue

Buttons

Threads

The picture you want to put in the frame

Method

Make a square frame by attaching the ice cream sticks.

Paste the picture on the frame.

Again make a square frame and paste on another frame.

Then take some buttons and threads to decorate the frames.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 3, 2016