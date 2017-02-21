To celebrate International Education Week, EducationUSA and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized a painting competition for students from different public schools, private schools and NGOs.

Here's the big announcement: THREE CARE students won FIRST, SECOND and THIRD place! We are always thrilled to see artistic talent flourishing at CARE!

Our first place winner, Hassan Raza from CARE Adopted Qila Lachman Singh, won a new Amazon Kindle. Our second place winner, Alina Raza from CARE adopted Fatehgarh, won a PKR 4000 book voucher. Our third place winner, Nisa Khawar from CARE adopted Fatehgarh, won a PKR 1000 book voucher. Well done guys!!!

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 3, 2016