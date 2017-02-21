Open to all students, College Night featured student competitions, career workshops, stalls by local and overseas universities, multinational corporations offering internship opportunities, as well as a musical finale called the “Battle of the Bands” competition, which featured Junoon’s Salman Ahmad and “Pakistan Idol’s” Omer Sheikh judging The City School students contesting from across the Southern Region. Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President of Szabist was Chief Guest and delivered the Keynote address, encouraging students to ensure they get the best education they could muster. Other speakers included Dr. Markus Heidingsfelder of Habib University, radio personality Khalid Malik of FM 89, Mubashir Zaidi of GEO News, Wajahut Rauf, filmmaker and producer of ‘Lahore Se Aagey’. Shehryar Ahmad, Regional Director of the City School in Karachi said in his closing remarks: “The City School organizes the College Fair annually across Pakistan to help guide college bound students to make the best choice when selecting their future course of study. I thank all the students, colleges, and guests in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad who have helped to make all of these events a great success” About The City School: The City School is Pakistan’s leading private school network, with nearly 200 schools in 52 cities across the nation. Established in Karachi in 1978, The City School continues to expand its reach to meet the demands for quality education. The knowledge and skills-based curriculum derived from the UK national curriculum guides students from Nursery to Cambridge International Examinations, qualifying them for the IGCSE, and O and A Level examinations. The uniform implementation of the curriculum gives parents, students, and teachers the advantage of a smooth and efficient transfer from one school to another within the system.

Published in Young Nation magazine on December 3, 2016